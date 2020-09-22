COVID-19 Impact on Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Surge at 40.5% CAGR to 2025

Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary.
Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.
According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain Technology in Energy market will register a 40.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3744.6 million by 2025, from $ 962.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain Technology in Energy business, shared in Chapter 3.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3bTj4ur
Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Power Ledger, Microsoft, ConsenSys, Infosys, Accenture, Btl Group Ltd., Driftm, LO3 Energy Inc, Electron
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blockchain Technology in Energy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by product type:
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Segmentation by Application:
Electric Power
Petroleum
Natural Gas
Others
Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/33tfhQS
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market size by key regions/countries, type and application.
To understand the structure of Blockchain Technology in Energy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Blockchain Technology in Energy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Blockchain Technology in Energy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Blockchain Technology in Energy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Blockchain Technology in Energy Key Players
4 Blockchain Technology in Energy by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9 Key Investors in Blockchain Technology in Energy
10 Key Players Analysis
10.1 IBM
10.1.1 IBM Company Information
10.1.2 Blockchain Technology in Energy Product Offered
10.1.3 IBM Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.1.4 Main Business Overview
10.1.5 IBM Latest Developments
10.2 Power Ledger
10.2.1 Power Ledger Company Information
10.2.2 Blockchain Technology in Energy Product Offered
10.2.3 Power Ledger Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.2.4 Main Business Overview
10.2.5 Power Ledger Latest Developments
10.3 Microsoft
10.3.1 Microsoft Company Information
10.3.2 Blockchain Technology in Energy Product Offered
10.3.3 Microsoft Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.3.4 Main Business Overview
10.3.5 Microsoft Latest Developments
10.4 ConsenSys
Complete Report: https://bit.ly/3kfke6z
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: ReportsWeb
Website: Reportsweb.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Request for Customization:
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.