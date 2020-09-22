COVID-19 Impact on Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Surge at 40.5% CAGR to 2025

Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary.

Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain Technology in Energy market will register a 40.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3744.6 million by 2025, from $ 962.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain Technology in Energy business, shared in Chapter 3.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Power Ledger, Microsoft, ConsenSys, Infosys, Accenture, Btl Group Ltd., Driftm, LO3 Energy Inc, Electron

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blockchain Technology in Energy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Segmentation by Application:

Electric Power

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market size by key regions/countries, type and application.

To understand the structure of Blockchain Technology in Energy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain Technology in Energy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain Technology in Energy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain Technology in Energy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

