COVID-19 Impact on Teleshopping Market Grow at 1.3% CAGR to 2025

Global Teleshopping Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Teleshopping means buying goods and services by telephone or via the internet. It does not involve correspondence and personal visits. The seller prepares a short advertising film which is shown on television screen.it gives a full demonstration of the working of the product along with a list of contact phone numbers in every city. People who feel convinced of the utility of the demonstrated product contact the seller on telephone and place orders goods are delivered to buyers through courier or value payable post (v.p.p.).the main advantage of teleshopping is convenience for the customer. The customer can purchase the product without visiting the seller. This saves valuable time, effort and money. Customers can make payment through their credit cards. Asian sky shop, telebrands are examples of companies which provide teleshopping facilities in india. Computer systems have made it easier by playing recorded messages and then record the information given by customers. Teleshopping, however, does not offer the opportunity to the customer to examine the product before buying. Computerised systems used in teleshopping are expensive.

According to this study, over the next five years the Teleshopping market will register a 1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 45730 million by 2025, from $ 43340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Teleshopping business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Teleshopping market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: QVC, Ideal Shopping Direct, HSN, OCJ, HSE24, Jupiter Shop Channel, happiGO, EVINE Live, M6 Group, Jewelry Television, Shop LC, Naaptol Online Shopping, HomeShop18

This study considers the Teleshopping value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Television

Internet

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Household Item

Food and Health Supplements

Cosmetics and Skincare

Consumer Electronic

Service

Apparel and Accessories

Jewelry

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Teleshopping market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Teleshopping market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Teleshopping players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Teleshopping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Teleshopping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Teleshopping by Players

4 Teleshopping by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Teleshopping Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 QVC

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Teleshopping Product Offered

11.1.3 QVC Teleshopping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 QVC News

11.2 Ideal Shopping Direct

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Teleshopping Product Offered

11.2.3 Ideal Shopping Direct Teleshopping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ideal Shopping Direct News

11.3 HSN

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Teleshopping Product Offered

11.3.3 HSN Teleshopping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 HSN News

11.4 OCJ

