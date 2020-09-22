COVID-19 Impact on Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market Show at 14.7% CAGR to 2025

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) is a computer security technology for removing potentially malicious code from files. Unlike malware analysis, CDR technology does not determine or detect malware’s functionality but removes all file components that are not approved within the system’s definitions and policies.

It is used to prevent cyber security threats from entering a corporate network perimeter. Channels that CDR can be used to protect include email and website traffic. Advanced solutions can also provide similar protection on computer endpoints, or cloud email and file sharing services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market will register a 14.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 360.8 million by 2025, from $ 208.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Check Point Software, JiranSecurity, Fortinet, Deep Secure, Peraton, Sasa Software, YazamTech, ReSec Technologies, Glasswall Solutions, OPSWAT, SoftCamp, ODI, Solebit, Votiro

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Email

Web

FTP

Removable Devices

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Solution

Services

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) by Players

4 Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Check Point Software

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Product Offered

11.1.3 Check Point Software Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Check Point Software News

11.2 JiranSecurity

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Product Offered

11.2.3 JiranSecurity Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 JiranSecurity News

11.3 Fortinet

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Product Offered

11.3.3 Fortinet Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Fortinet News

11.4 Deep Secure

