What is Software Asset Management Market Really All About?

Software asset management (SAM) is a procedure that involves managing and enhancing the purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and discarding of many software applications within an enterprise. A significant benefit of software assets management is cost savings and optimization, best-fit licensing, budgeting, elimination of waste and redundancy, security risk reduction, volume discounts, reduction in liability risks, integration of other managed services, among others.

Some of the key players of Software Asset Management Market:

Aspera Technologies Inc., Certero, Cherwell Software, LLC, Flexera, IBM, Ivanti, Micro Focus, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Snow Software

The Global Software Asset Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Segmentation by Deployment type:

On-premises, Cloud

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Software Asset Management market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Software Asset Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software Asset Management Market Size

2.2 Software Asset Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software Asset Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Software Asset Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software Asset Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software Asset Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Software Asset Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Software Asset Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Software Asset Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Software Asset Management Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

