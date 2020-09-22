Demanded Report on Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Analysis Forecast 2027

vEPC is an innovative mobile-core network system that is gaining grip in the telecommunication sector. The steadily expanding user base is not necessarily making a vast impact on the revenues for the industry. Therefore, telecom companies are looking for strategies that not only enable them to boost capacity and coverage but also reduce the overall outlay on operations. Network operators are progressively deploying vEPC to optimize their service quality at a minimal cost.

Some of the key players of Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market:

Affirmed Networks, Athonet Srl, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation

The Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions, Services

Segmentation by End-User:

Telecom Operators, Enterprises

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size

2.2 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Revenue by Product

4.3 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

