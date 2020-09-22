Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2027

The global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
UBE Group
Kishida Kagaku
Kowa Company
Chaoyang chemical
Shandong Shida Shenghua
Tongling Jintai Chemical
Shandong flying
Carcol Chemical
Liaoyang Best Group
Lixing Chemical
Liaoning Huifu Chemical
Chongqing Changfeng
Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Battery Grade Diethyl Carbonate
Pharmaceutical Grade Diethyl Carbonate
Industrial Grade Diethyl Carbonate
Segment by Application
Electrolytes
Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides
Synthetic Fibres and Resins
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
