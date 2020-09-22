Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2027

The global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

UBE Group

Kishida Kagaku

Kowa Company

Chaoyang chemical

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Tongling Jintai Chemical

Shandong flying

Carcol Chemical

Liaoyang Best Group

Lixing Chemical

Liaoning Huifu Chemical

Chongqing Changfeng

Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Battery Grade Diethyl Carbonate

Pharmaceutical Grade Diethyl Carbonate

Industrial Grade Diethyl Carbonate

Segment by Application

Electrolytes

Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides

Synthetic Fibres and Resins

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

