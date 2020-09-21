Sofas Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2026

The global Sofas market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sofas market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Sofas market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sofas market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sofas market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Steelcase
IKEA (SE)
B&B Italia (IT)
Ashley Furniture
Thomasville Furniture Industries
La-Z-Boy
Drexel Heritage
Broyhill
American Leather
Rowe Furniture
Norwalk Furniture
KUKA (CN)
LandBond (CN)
Quanyou (CN)
Cheer Sofa (CN)
Steel-Land
Jisi Group (CN)
Zuoyou Sofa (CN)
Lehao (CN)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Laminate
Wood
Plastic
Fabric
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Each market player encompassed in the Sofas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sofas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Sofas market report?
- A critical study of the Sofas market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Sofas market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Sofas landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Sofas market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Sofas market share and why?
- What strategies are the Sofas market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Sofas market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Sofas market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Sofas market by the end of 2029?
