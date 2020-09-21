Epoxy Resin Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Epoxy Resin Market

Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

3M Company

BASF SE

Sinopec Corporation

Dow Coating Materials

Solvay

Henkel

Nona composites

Polyset Co Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Liquid

Solid

Solution

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

