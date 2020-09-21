Fuel Storage Containers Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2018-2028

Indepth Read this Fuel Storage Containers Market

Competitive Landscape

The fuel storage containers market remains fragmented with numerous companies vying to gain larger shares. The fuel storage containers market leaders such as Mauser Packaging Solutions, Greif, Inc., and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KgaA, collectively account for nearly 40% shares. Expansion of the production capacity, along with establishing a dedicated distribution network across various regions, remain the core strategy of this batch of players.

Leading players leverage customization as the key winning imperative to target the industry-oriented applications. For example, Greif, Inc. expanded its product line, with a novel range of specialty steel and stainless steel drum for storing fuel. Additionally, the company inaugurated a steel drum production plant in Vorsino Industrial Park, in Russia, to accommodate additional production of fuel storage containers. However, the strategies employed by players of another batch of the fuel storage containers market is in contrast with leading players.

Emerging players such as Scepter Canada Inc., Time Technoplast Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., and WERIT Kunststoffwerke acquire a share of nearly 8-13% of the fuel storage containers market. These players hold the key of product diversification to unlock novel opportunities in the fuel storage containers market. For instance, WERIT Kunststoffwerke introduced UN and FDA approved intermediate bulk containers for the transportation of high-quality edible oils.