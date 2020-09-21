Categories
Fuel Storage Containers Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2018-2028

Fuel Storage Containers Market

Fact.MR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market’s analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade’s rise have been discussed within the title.

Competitive Landscape

The fuel storage containers market remains fragmented with numerous companies vying to gain larger shares. The fuel storage containers market leaders such as Mauser Packaging Solutions, Greif, Inc., and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KgaA, collectively account for nearly 40% shares. Expansion of the production capacity, along with establishing a dedicated distribution network across various regions, remain the core strategy of this batch of players.

Leading players leverage customization as the key winning imperative to target the industry-oriented applications. For example, Greif, Inc. expanded its product line, with a novel range of specialty steel and stainless steel drum for storing fuel. Additionally, the company inaugurated a steel drum production plant in Vorsino Industrial Park, in Russia, to accommodate additional production of fuel storage containers. However, the strategies employed by players of another batch of the fuel storage containers market is in contrast with leading players.

Emerging players such as Scepter Canada Inc., Time Technoplast Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., and WERIT Kunststoffwerke acquire a share of nearly 8-13% of the fuel storage containers market. These players hold the key of product diversification to unlock novel opportunities in the fuel storage containers market. For instance, WERIT Kunststoffwerke introduced UN and FDA approved intermediate bulk containers for the transportation of high-quality edible oils.

Fuel Storage Containers Market – Additional Insights

End-Users Continue to Prefer 55 Gallon Fuel Storage Drums

According to Fact.MR study, demand for 55 gallon fuel storage drums are expected to remain preferred among end-users, favored by their multifaceted applications in protecting, storing, and transporting of liquid fuels. Manufacturers have been directing their efforts toward the development of drums using materials such as fiber, plastic, and steel, to target the specific demands of customers, such as fuel storage for lawn movers. With colossal demand for fuel to ensure the seamless operations, the fuel storage containers have been witnessing high demand across a wide range of industry sectors, including chemicals and fertilizers, petroleum and lubricants, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, building and construction, and paint.

Regional Analysis

Research Methodology

Fact.MR follows a systematic approach to extract intelligent insights into the fuel storage containers market. For this purpose, secondary and primary research is being carried out by our analysts. The secondary research consists of referring company websites, financial reports, white papers, and annual reports of companies operating in the fuel storage containers market to form the basis of the research. Additionally, paid publications such as Meltwater, Genios, GBI, and Factiva have been studied to derive a clear picture of the fuel storage containers market.

In the bid to carry out primary research, interviews with the industry leaders, distributors, and industry players were conducted. Post the collection of insights, data validation through triangulation method is done, in order to offer actionable intelligence to our readers.

