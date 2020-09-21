Polyester Short Fiber Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Polyester Short Fiber market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Polyester Short Fiber market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Polyester Short Fiber market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Polyester Short Fiber market.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Toray Industries

China Petroleum & Chemical

Reliance Industries

W. Barnet GmbH

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

ICI Pakistan Limited

XINDA Corp

Komal Fibres

Bombay Dyeing

Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd.

Ganesha Ecosphere

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Type

Solid

Hollow

By Origin

Virgin

Recycled

Blend of Virgin & Recycled

Segment by Application

Apparel

Automotive

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Personal Care & Hygiene

Others





