Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

Detailed Study on the Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market
Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
End-use Industry Assessment
The following manufacturers are covered:
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
Murata Manufacturing
Hitachi
Johnson Controls
Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems)
Tianjin Lishen
Automotive Energy Supply
BrightVolt
EEMB Battery
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LiCoO2 Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Others
