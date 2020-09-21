Swelling Demand for Dough Strengtheners to Fuel the Growth of the Dough Strengtheners Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The global Dough Strengtheners market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Dough Strengtheners market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Dough Strengtheners market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Dough Strengtheners across various industries.

Key Participants

The key market players of dough strengtheners are AB Mauri Food Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, Inc., Puratos Group NV, Thymly Products, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont Inc., etc., among the others.

Global Dough Strengtheners Market: Key Developments

In 2015, Corbion Caravan launched a clean-label product, Pristine® 2000, a novel dough strengthener which enhances the consistency and quality of the bakery products. The product was designed to satisfy the requirements of health-conscious consumers that prefer the use of baked goods prepared using simple ingredients.

In 2016, Cargill, Incorporated, launched liquid and de-oiled soy lecithin as a label-friendly alternative for DATEM (Diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides) and monoglycerides that are widely used as dough strengtheners in bakeries.

In 2018, DuPont Nutrition and Health launched POWERBake® 6000 product range, is a novel enzyme strengthening solution that helps to improve the consistency of buns and bread. This dough strengthener improves crumb whiteness, increases the final product volume, enhances the process of emulsification and improves tolerance to raw materials.

Opportunities for Dough Strengtheners Market Participants:

The changing lifestyle, improvement in financial conditions, the influence of western culture, etc. has increased the demand for bakery products in Asia Pacific region, and therefore, the demand for dough strengtheners might also increase as it can be used to prepare various bakery products of superior quality.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from dough strengtheners industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the dough strengtheners. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies of dough strengtheners.

