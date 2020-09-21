Instant Protein Drink Market – Detailed analysis and growth prospects for Next 5 Years

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Instant Protein Drink’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Glanbia (Ireland),CytoSport (United States),Arla Foods (Denmark),Nestle (Switzerland),Davisco Foods International (United States),Archer Daniels Midland (United States),Weider Global Nutrition (United States)

Instant protein drinks are meant to provide energy instantly after consumption and mostly consumed on the go. Such drinks are quite popular in sports and fitness industries as athletes require to maintain high degree of fitness level. Also, rising demand of instant protein drink among millennial fueled by ease of consumability and increased disposable income income are further expected to proliferate the very market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Vitamin, Iron, Fibre, Other Nutritional Ingredients), Sales Channels (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Food & Drink Specialists, Convenience Stores), Source (Whey, Casein, Milk, Egg, Soy, Ice, Pea, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Organic Protein Drinks

Growing Consumption of Protein Rich Drinks

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing Demand for Instant Protein Drink in Sports

Ease of Consumability and Ability to Offer Energy on the Go

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionHigh Cost of the Instant Protein Drink Products

Stringent Government Regulatory Frameworks Regarding Protein Beverages

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Growing Awareness About Health Products Consumption

Rising Sport Culture Worldwide

Advancement in Products and Growing Disposable Income

