Rice Milk Market May Expand Rapidly Post 2020 | Hain Celestial, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Pureharvest

Rice milk is produced from grain rice. It is tpically unsweetened and made from brown rice. By a natural enzymatic process that cuts the carbohydrates into sugars, particularly glucose, generates the sweetness in most rice milk varieties. Some rice milks may however be sweetened with sugarcane syrup or other sugars. Rice milk is a great substitute to conventional milk with its benefits including free-from cholesterol & lactose. Rice milk is mostly produced with added fortified elements to overcome the absence of nutrients in it. The rice milk market is targeted towards the vegan & lactose-free population. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits about rice milk consumption is impelling the global rice milk market growth.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (China),Alpro (Belgium),Hain Celestial Group (United States),Fine Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan),Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (United States),The Campbell Soup Company (United States),Pureharvest (Australia),Nature's Choice Pty Ltd (South Africa),Ecoideas (Canada),Freedom Nutritional Products (Australia)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Organic Rice Milk, Conventional Rice Milk), Application (Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid)

Market Drivers: Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance

Rise in Dairy Alternative Food Demand

Rapidly Rising Beverage Industry

Market Trend

Increasing Consumersâ€™ Inclination toward Organic Variants of Rice Milk

Restraints: Low Market Penetration of the Product

Availability of Competitive Products like Almond and Coconut Milk

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Rice Milk Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Rice Milk market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Rice Milk Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Rice Milk

Chapter 4: Presenting the Rice Milk Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Rice Milk market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Rice Milk Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

