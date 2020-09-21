Tomato Seeds Market May See a Big Move | Limagrain, Monsanto, Syngenta

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tomato Seeds Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Limagrain (France),Monsanto (United States),Syngenta (Switzerland),Bayer (Germany),Sakata (United States),VoloAgri (United States),Takii (Japan),East-West Seed (Thailand),Advanta (India),Namdhari Seeds (India)



Tomato seeds are the key components to healthy alternative to aspirin. The gel present in tomato seeds helps to maintain blood circulation by preventing food from clotting. It can also be used as skin care product as it contains lycopene. The blended tomato seeds are applied as face cream, lip balms and aftershaves. Other health benefits include lowering of blood pressure, strengthening immunity system, normalize cholesterol, good for digestion and others. Moreover, tomato seeds are rich in dietary fiber, vitamin A and C, are usually consumed after drying them.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Large fruited hybrid tomato seeds, Cherry and grape tomato seeds, Slicing tomato seed, Heirloom and open pollinated tomato seeds), Application (Farmland, Greenhouse, Others), Plant Growth Habit (Determinate & Semi-determinate, Indeterminate), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Tomato Seeds

Growth Drivers in Limelight

Wide Range of Health Benefits of Tomato Seeds

Higher Content of Vitamin A and C Is fueling the Market

Challenges that Market May Face:

Stiff Competition among the Major Players



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Tomato Seeds Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

