Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2019 – 2026

OMRON (Japan),A&D (Japan) ,Microlife Corporation (Taiwan),NISSEI (Japan),Panasonic (Japan),Welch Allyn (United States) ,Yuwell (China),Beurer GmbH (Germany),Citizen (Japan) ,Andon (Japan)



Automatic blood pressure monitor is a device used to measure blood pressure. It offers highest precious, fastest readings, and greater longevity. The automatic blood pressure monitor offers excellent measurement accuracy and even detect cardiac irregularities. Depending on the type of device, the user will also receive other important information about health status in addition to exact blood pressure values. As high blood pressure is a major cause of various diseases such as stroke, heart attack, and renal failure, among others. Thus, blood pressure monitoring is important to determine the severity of a patientâ€™s condition.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, Other), Application (Home Use, Hospitals & Clinics), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Growth Drivers in Limelight

The Surging Geriatric Population Worldwide

The Increasing Prevalence of Raised Blood Pressure

Changing Lifestyle

Challenges that Market May Face:



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

On 19 Aug 2017, August 19, 2017, for retail pharmacists looking to help consumers better manage their health and wellness, A&D Medical, a global leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services, is featuring its new line of ULTRACONNECT blood pressure monitors in the companyâ€™s booth at the NACDS Total Store Expo this weekend in San Diego.



