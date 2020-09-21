Playground Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide | PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Playground Equipment Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

PlayCore, Inc. (United States),Landscape Structures Inc. (United States),Kompan, Inc (United States),PlayPower, Inc. (United States),ELI Play (The Netherlands),Henderson Recreation Equipment (Canada),e. Beckmann e.K. (Germany),SportsPlay Equipment, Inc. (United States),Childforms (United States)



Playground equipment are the equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, childcare facilities, schools, institutions, restaurants, multiple family dwellings, resorts, and recreational developments, as well as other areas of public use. Widely used playground equipment includes monkey bars, sandbox, climbing equipment, swings and slides, balance equipment, and motion and spinning, among others. Children require a safe & inspiring playground, whether in their own yard, in a public park or on the grounds of a hotel. Apart from being fun, playing in playgrounds benefits learning, improves childrenâ€™s concentration, increases their social skills as well as boosts their creativity in a safe environment. These all equipment will strengthen children emotionally & develop courage as well as team spirit among them. One of the key trend includes increasing inclination of parents towards playground time, owing to reduce the screentime such as TV, mobile, as well as laptop. Along with this, the improved standards of living is likely to impel the growth of the global playground equipment market during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, Balance Equipment, Motion and Spinning, Others), Application (Commercial Playgrounds, Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment, Theme Play Systems, Others)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing inclination of parents towards playground time as to reduce screentime

Growth Drivers in Limelight

Improved standards of living

Increasing willingness to spend on leisure activities

Challenges that Market May Face:

Concerns related to playground injury, a leading cause of hospitalization to children



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Playground Equipment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

