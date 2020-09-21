Retail Intelligence Market To Surpass a Value Of US$ XX By The End Of 2018 – 2028

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Retail Intelligence market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Retail Intelligence market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Retail Intelligence market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Retail Intelligence market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Retail Intelligence market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

What pointers are covered in the Retail Intelligence market research study?

The Retail Intelligence market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:

The geographical reach of the Retail Intelligence market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The Retail Intelligence market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:

key players in the global retail intelligence market

key players in the global retail intelligence market are Upstream Commerce, TC Group Solutions, ShopperTrak, DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd., Streetspotr GmbH, Trax Retail, Retail Solutions, Inc., Wiser Solutions, Inc., Retail Intelligence AG, CART, Springboard and EnsembleIQ, Euclid, Inc., etc.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Western Europe, is expected to dominate the retail intelligence market. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of advanced retail intelligence tools such as competitive intelligence, predictive analytics, location analytics and pricing intelligence by technology vendors. Also, the demand for retail intelligence in Western Europe is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of competitive intelligence technologies in retail stores and specialty stores in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to register significant growth rates in the retail intelligence market.

For instance, in January 2018, RetailNext Inc., which is one of the market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics introduced performance dashboards into its SaaS platform that will allow retailers to increase the efficiency of store management using predictive and actionable insights. This performance dashboard uses an artificial intelligence platform that integrates multiple data sources and trend that helps in forecasting the upcoming store traffic.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Retail Intelligence Market Segments

Global Retail Intelligence Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Retail Intelligence Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Retail Intelligence Market

Global Retail Intelligence Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Retail Intelligence Market

Retail Intelligence Technology

Value Chain of Retail Intelligence

Global Retail Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Retail Intelligence Market includes

North America Retail Intelligence Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Retail Intelligence Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Retail Intelligence Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Retail Intelligence Market Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Retail Intelligence Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Retail Intelligence Market

Middle East and Africa Retail Intelligence Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study.

Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.

The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.

The Retail Intelligence market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Retail Intelligence market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The 'Retail Intelligence market' report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook.

