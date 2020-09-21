Leading Manufacturers and their Strategies to see Distinctly Growth in Vinyl Tile Market by 2023

Global Vinyl Tile Market Viewpoint

In this Vinyl Tile market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Vinyl Tile market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Vinyl Tile market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Vinyl Tile market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Vinyl Tile market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Vinyl Tile market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tarkett

Gerflor

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX

Shaw

Hanwha

LG Hausys

Mohawk

Polyflor

Congoleum

Forbo

TOLI

Beaulieu

Tajima

Metroflor

Interface

RiL

Karndean

Roppe

Milliken

Kraus

Parterre

Kingdomfloor

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

Vinyl Tile Breakdown Data by Type

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Others

Vinyl Tile Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

