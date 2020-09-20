Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Pangasius Market 2019 – 2029

“

The market participants in the global pangasius market identified across the value chain includes Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas AquaChile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm among the other pangasius producers across the globe.

Opportunities for the Participants in Pangasius Market

Vietnam is the leading exporter of frozen food across the globe. All the species of pangasius are found in the countries such as Vietnam, China, and other surrounding countries. These countries use the aquaculture technique to produces all the species of the pangasius. Hence these countries have the potential market for the suppliers and this is results in an increase in the market share of these countries in pangasius market. All the producers of pangasius from Vietnam and other countries are investing for the modified and improvised storage spaces. They are also expanding their production capacity to satisfy global demand. This is expected to drive the market growth of the pangasius across the globe.

The pangasius is made available in different packaging materials and styles in the various business to consumers segments, which gives them multiple options to the consumers to choose from is expected to boost the market growth of the pangasius market across the globe. Although being the leading exporter in frozen food across the globe, Vietnam is facing the losses due lac of efficient and enough storage spaces.

Global Pangasius Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Pangasius Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Pangasius Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Pangasius Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Pangasius Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Pangasius Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

