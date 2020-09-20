China P2P Payments Market top key players, size, Analysis, growth, research, Types, Regions and Forecast from 2019-2023

Most recent report on the global China P2P Payments market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Money transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the P2P Payments market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global P2P Payments market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

