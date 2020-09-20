Fibre Laser Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global Fibre Laser market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fibre Laser market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Fibre Laser market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The Fibre Laser market has been geographically fragmented into important regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Fibre Laser market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

On the basis of age group, the global Fibre Laser market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The following manufacturers are covered:

IPG Photonics

Trumpf

Coherent

Raycus

Maxphotonics

nLIGHT

Lumentum Operations

Jenoptik

EO Technics

JPT Opto-electronics

Fujikura

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous Wave (CW) Fibre Laser

Pulsed Fibre Laser

Segment by Application

High Power (Cutting, Welding & Other)

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

