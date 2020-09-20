Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market 2016 – 2024

Global Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key players operating in the thin film photovoltaic cells market include First Solar, Trony Solar, Solar Frontier, Kaneka Solartech Co. Ltd., Sungen International, Greenshine New Energy, China Sunenergy, Sharp, NextPower, Inventux Tech AG, Bosch, Canadian Solar, and Evergreen Solar.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market: Key Trends

Massive efforts to harness renewable energy, including solar energy to offset burden on non-renewable energy sources is among few key factors fuelling demand for thin film photovoltaic cells. Functionally, thin films solar cells display high absorption coefficient thus require very less amount of active material.

Among a slew of active materials, thin film solar cells based on cadmium telluride holds the leading share in thin films photovoltaic cells market. This is mainly because cadmium telluride serves as a viable low-cost alternative to conventional silicon-based photovoltaic cells. In terms of source, cadmium-telluride is produced as a byproduct of mining, refining, and smelting of zinc, copper, and lead.

Besides this, cadmium-telluride based thin film photovoltaic technology is economical in terms of water use. Among all solar energy technologies, cadmium telluride requires least amount of water for energy production.

Conversely, electricity generated using cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is expensive. So much so, electricity generated from cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is found to be nearly equal in cost to that generated using fossil fuels.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market – Geographical Analysis

The thin film photovoltaic cells market is divided into four key regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific displays substantial demand for thin film photovoltaic cells due to rapid development of green energy. China, Japan, and India are key consumers of thin film photovoltaic cells market in the region due to efforts to minimize burden on non-renewable energy sources.

Nonetheless, powered by the U.S., North America commands large share in thin film photovoltaic cells market. The U.S., for example, is the global leader for the manufacture of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) based photovoltaic cells.

