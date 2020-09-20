Cooking Oil Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2017 to 2026

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Cooking Oil market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Cooking Oil market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Cooking Oil market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Cooking Oil market.

As per the report, the Cooking Oil market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Cooking Oil market are highlighted in the report. Although the Cooking Oil market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Cooking Oil market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Cooking Oil market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Cooking Oil market

Segmentation of the Cooking Oil Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Cooking Oil is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Cooking Oil market.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan to Witness Increased Consumption and Demand for Cooking Oils

Sale of cooking oil across various regions in the globe has been significantly increasing since the past several years. However, emerging economies in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the cooking oil market. This is mainly driven by increasing population growth across countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), especially China and India that are highly populated (Chinese population in 2017 was 1,409,517,397 and has touched 1,415,045,928 in the first four months of 2018 and is still growing).

Moreover, governments in these regions are supporting the development of healthy cooking oils, considering the increasing health disorders and chronic diseases. In China, rates of chronic diseases is on the higher side with high expenses on medications. Consequently, cooking oil manufacturing companies in China started introducing new healthy cooking oils that DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) algal oil in order to prevent or reduce heart diseases and other health issues. With growing domestic demand for cooking oils in the APEJ region, the sales of cooking oil in this region is expected to grow exponentially to reach a significant value by the end of the year of assessment. APEJ is expected to reflect high market attractiveness for cooking oils during the assessment period.

Moreover, another factor contributing to the increasing sales of cooking oils is the channel of distribution preferred by manufactures. Apart from convenience stores, or supermarkets and hypermarkets, distributors of cooking oil are using online sales channel to enhance their reach consequently improving the sales of cooking oils. Additionally, using online sales channel also offers additional benefits apart from cooking oil delivery at homes. People can avail lucrative discounts and promotional offers on various cooking oil brands. This has accelerated the growth in sales of cooking oils across regions.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Important questions pertaining to the Cooking Oil market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Cooking Oil market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Cooking Oil market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Cooking Oil market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Cooking Oil market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

