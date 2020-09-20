Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Feed Phytogenics Market During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Feed Phytogenics market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Feed Phytogenics market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Feed Phytogenics market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Feed Phytogenics market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Feed Phytogenics market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Feed Phytogenics market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Feed Phytogenics market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Some of the key players in global feed phytogenics market include Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, BIOMIN, Kemin Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, Dostofarm, Pancosma, A&A Pharmachem Inc., Adisseo, Vetsfarma Ltd, Cargill Inc., and others. Many of feed manufacturers are taking interest to invest in feed phytogenics market owing to lucrative opportunities.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global feed phytogenics market is growing, thus opening numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. Feed phytogenics being a new class of feed additives, have thus manufacturers are largely investing in R&D to diversify their product portfolio by the inclusion of feed phytogenics. Many livestock producers in potential markets like North America and Europe are moving to organic and sustainable production creating several opportunities for feed production to explore the use of feed phytogenics to cater the demand. With stringent government policies about the use of antibiotics as well as limited producers, especially in potential and emerging markets, key players are implementing various strategies to increase their presence in feed phytogenics market.

Global Feed Phytogenics Market: A Regional Outlook

The global Feed Phytogenics market can be regionally segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The feed phytogenics market in the European region is expected to be a lucrative market owing to increasing demand for sustainable and natural feed additives as well as regulations related to the use of antibiotics as feed additives. East Asia, as well as South Asia regions, are expected to be exhibit growth in feed phytogenics market owing to increasing consumption as well as the production of animal feed.

