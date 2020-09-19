United States Rare Metals Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2025

The global United States Rare Metals market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this United States Rare Metals market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the United States Rare Metals market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the United States Rare Metals market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the United States Rare Metals market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

Segment by Type, the Rare Metals market is segmented into

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Others

Segment by Application, the Rare Metals market is segmented into

Magnets

Colorants

Alloys

Optical Instruments

Catalysts

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rare Metals market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rare Metals market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Rare Metals Market Share Analysis

Rare Metals market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Rare Metals business, the date to enter into the Rare Metals market, Rare Metals product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Iluka Resources Limited

Lynas Corporation, Ltd.

Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd.

Northern Minerals Limited

Alkane Resources Ltd

Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd

Indian Rare Earths Limited

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Avalon Rare Metals

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

