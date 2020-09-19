Aircraft Air Brakes Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Biggest Opportunity of 2020

The Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Strata Manufacturing (UAE),Spirit Aerosystems (United States),Nabtesco Aerospace, Inc. (United States),Saab AB (Sweden),Triumph Group (United States),Ducommun Incorporated (United States),GKN Aerospace Services Limited (United States),Safran (France),The NORDAM Group LLC (United States),FACC AGÂ (Austria)

Definition:

The global aircraft air brakes market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The factors such as increasing global aircraft production and fleet propelled by the rising supply of commercial planes to cater to the growing passenger traffic across different regions of the world are one of the major factors driving the market. In addition, growing concerns regarding the safety & security of passengers and aircraft during landing operations of an aircraft is another major actor aiding into the growth of the market globally.

Recent Developments in Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market:

In October 2019, FACC announced that it has secured a three-digit million order from Bombardier Belfast for the production of thrust reverser trans cowl components for the A320neo aircraft family.

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Composite Aircraft Winglets Propelled by Increasing Production of Composite based Aircraft Components

Growing Demand for Short Runway Take-off & Landing Owing to Introduction of Advanced Air Brake Technology

Market Drivers:

Increasing Global Aircraft Production and Fleet Propelled by Increasing Demand & Supply of Commercial Planes due to Rising Passenger Traffic Across the World

Rising Concerns Regarding Safer Take-off and Landing Propelling the Aircraft Air Brake Market

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Key Strategic Developments in Aircraft Air Brakes Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market

The report highlights Aircraft Air Brakes Market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Aircraft Air Brakes Market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Important Facts about Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market Report:

Market share valuations of the segments on country and global level

Share analysis of the major market players

Opportunities for new market entrants

Market forecast for a minimum of six years for all the segments, sub-segments in various countries and regions

Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and approvals)

Strategic endorsements in key business segments on the basis of market valuations

Competitive scenario mapping the key development patterns.

Company profiling with comprehensive strategies, financial details, and recent progressions.

Supply chain trends representing the latest technological advancements.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market

Chapter 05 – Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market

Chapter 09 – Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Aircraft Air Brakes Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

