The Surging Demand for Railroad Transportation in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Railroad Transportation Market 2019 – 2029

Regional Overview

Competitive Outlook

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Some of the key players of the Railroad Transportation market are Union Pacific, BNSF Railway, Norfolk Southern, Amtrak, ATS, INC., Hallcon, CSX Corporation, R. J. Corman Railroad Group, Patriot Rail Company LLC., and Professional Transportation, Inc. These players are expected to positively influence growth of the railroad transportation market during the forecast period.

Controlling maintenance expenses and efficient operations are key factors on which the profitability of an individual company is depended. Companies with large business and network have advantages in owning substantial miles of railroad track connecting major cities. Small companies compete by transporting a wide variety of commodities and servicing local routes.

Railroad Transportation Market: Regional Overview

The Europe Railroad Transportation market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the presence of a large number of vendors and logistics companies that provide Railroad Transportation of various commodities channels in the region. The North America Railroad Transportation market is expected to witness growth because of the availability of advanced technologies pertaining to the railroad transportation. According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), railroads account for 40 percent of total US freight ton-miles, which is estimated to be more than any other mode of transport, but generate less than 10 percent of all intercity freight revenues. The Asia Pacific Railroad Transportation market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to emerging logistics industry. The players of the railroad transportation are expected to have high penetration in the Latin America region due to increasing economy of the region.

Regional analysis for the Railroad Transportation market includes

North America Railroad Transportation Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Railroad Transportation Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Railroad Transportation Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Railroad Transportation Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Railroad Transportation Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



