Natural Cheese Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017 to 2022

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Global Natural Cheese Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Competitive Landscape Analysis – Natural Cheese Market

In its report titled ‘Natural Cheese Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022’, Fact.MR has offered exclusive insights pertaining to the key participants in the global natural cheese market along with their key developments and forward market expansion strategies chalked to keep abreast with the changing dietary trends. Key market players identified in the report on global natural cheese market include Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Savencia SA, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Sargento Foods Inc., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., and Mondelez International, Inc.

In the backdrop of growing consumer demand for their cheese products, US-based cheesemaker, Sargento Foods announced its facility expansion in Wisconsin to up their cheese production. Sargento is also planning an expansion of its corporate headquarters as a part-term growth plan. Savencia, on the other hand, is likely to focus on the development of specialty brands and strengthen its international positioning, owing to volatile dairy raw materials prices. Moreover, Savencia is also in the process of acquiring a South Korean distributor company Bake Plus to broaden its reach. Arla Foods amba has its vision set on particularly six dairy categories including specialty cheese, mozzarella, and milk-based beverages with a focus on developing crafted products with value-added ingredients and on-the-go products segment. Arla expects 50 percent growth from within its European markets and the remaining 50 percent from outside Europe, with a key focus on China, Nigeria, USA and Russia markets.

About the report – Natural Cheese Market

Fact.MR’s report on the global natural cheese market highlights the historic, current, and future scenario of the market—assessed for a period of five years, form 2017-2022. Relentlessly changing dietary patterns has pushed manufacturers to come up with specialty products made from natural ingredients. In terms of growth, the global natural cheese market is projected to remain slow-moving through 2022.

