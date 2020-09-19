High Demand for Multi-Position Cylinder from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Multi-Position Cylinder Market between 2017 – 2025

“

Segmentation

The global multi-position cylinder market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Aerospace

Automobiles

Agriculture

Construction

Defense

Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Metals and Mining Processes

It can also be segmented on the basis of the type of power used:

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Segmentation Overview

Multi-position cylinders can be mounted in very small working areas which make them suitable for various applications. The rust-proof quality of multi-position cylinders makes them suitable for use in hydel-power and other machine tool industries. Stainless steel and bronze are few of the common materials used for the manufacture of multi-position cylinders. They are manufactured with different ports and when the air is supplied to individual ports, the cylinder extends to different positions. Multi-position cylinders also have the feature of single oil impregnated bronze rod brushing. They are used in the harsh environmental conditions of the offshore drilling rigs and steel mills complex machine tools.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Regional Outlook

The global multi-position cylinder market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of multi-position cylinder market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein multi-position cylinders are useful machine components, aids in boosting the growth of multi-position cylinder market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for multi-position cylinders because of the increasing industrial automation.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global multi-position cylinder market are:

Aventics GmbH

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Clayton Controls

Gibson Engineering

Hainzl Industriessysteme GmbH

Festo Group

ITT Inc.

SMC Pneumatics Ltd.

Starcyl USA

