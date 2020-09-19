Plastic Pipe Market 2019 Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

The global Plastic Pipe market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Plastic Pipe market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Plastic Pipe market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plastic Pipe market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Plastic Pipe market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Plastic Pipe market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plastic Pipe market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
McWane
Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated
Alcoa Incorporated
American Cast Iron Pipe
AMSTED Industries
Can Clay
CONTECH Engineered Solutions
Cretex Companies
Atkore International Holdings
Pipelife Jet Stream
United States Pipe
Foundry Company
JM Eagle
Dura-Line
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PVC
HDPE
Fiberglass
ABS
CPVC
Segment by Application
Building and Construction Industry
Electrical and Electronics Industry
Chemical and Petroleum Industry
