FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market To Surpass a Value Of US$ XX By The End Of 2016 – 2024

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

Ongoing Trends Supporting growth in the global FACTS Market

High-powered electronics systems development is of the key factor augmenting growth in the global flexible AC transmission system market. The use of flexible AC transmission system technologies has a very little impact on the environment, which is also driving its growth across the globe.

Another significant factor augmenting growth in this market is lesser implementation time involved in such advanced power infrastructure. Additionally, investment cost is also lesser as compared to building new power generation facilities or more transmission lines.

With higher reliability and flexibility of the flexible AC transmission system also has features enhanced its demand for the existing power infrastructure systems.

Increasing renewable energy policies that have been made mandatory for the energy retailers to give details of the portions of their source of energy to renewable energies. More and more countries are planning to introduce renewable polices, which are likely to challenge the growth in this market.

Regional Growth Opportunities of FACTS

North America and Europe are projected to be the leading region for the global flexible AC transmission system market. Continuous developments and rising replacement of the existing power infrastructures, with high integration of renewable sources in the power grids, in developed countries are the key reason behind demand for FACTS. Asia Pacific on the other hand, is projected to contribute significantly in the growth of this market.

