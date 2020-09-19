Radar Warning Receiver Market is expected to grow exponentially in forecast period 2020- 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Radar Warning Receiver’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Lockheed Martin (United States),BAE Systems (United Kingdom),Raytheon (United States),Leonardo (Italy),Saab (Sweden),Thales Group (France),Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel ),ASELSAN (Turkey)

Radar warning receiver (RWR) is used to issue a warning by sensing radio emission of radar systems in case of any threat detected by radar signal. The received warning is then transmitted to avoid the threat. Globally, there have been in significant rise in number of intrusion activities through air, water, and others means. This has led to rise in expenditure for strengthening security, which in turn supplementing radar warning receiver market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Airborne, Ground-Based, Sea-Based), Application (Military, Homeland Security, Commercial Operations, Others), Components (Control, Processing)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Technology in Radar Warning Receiver

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing Procurement of Electronic Warfare (EW) Owing to Instability in Relationship Among Countries

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionHigh Cost Involved in Development of Technologically Advanced Radar Warning Receiver

Monopoly Over Radar Warning Receiver Technology by Leading Players

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Up-gradation of Existing Fleet of Fighter Jets

Growing Security and Defense Budget Amid Increasing Regional Disputes

