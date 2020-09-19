Plough Market Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Plough’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Agri Sav Machine Agricole (Italy),MORO PIETRO MECCANICA S.R.L (Italy),LEMKEN GmbH & Co KG (Germany),DEERE & Company (United States) ,Kuhn S.A. (France),Shandong Yucheng Ali Disc Harrow Co., Ltd. (China),Yucheng Dadi Macheinry Co., Ltd. (China),AGCO Corp. (United States),Agrimir Agricultural Machinery (Turkey),Brohawk Exports (Canada)

A plough or plow is a farming tool used in agriculture for primary cultivation of soil in preparation for sowing the seed to loosen the soil. Ploughs were traditionally drawn by working animals such as horses and oxen, but in modern times are mostly drawn by tractors. A plough is made of wood, iron or steel frame with an attached blade or sticks used to cut the soil and loosen it. Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into a traditional plough, modern plough, and specialist plough. Based on application, the market has been classified into farm and individual farming.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Traditional Plough, Modern Plough, Specialist Plough), Application (Farm, Individual Farming), Material Type (Wood, Iron, Steel)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Accelerating Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe Growing Agriculture Sectors Worldwide

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Agriculture Equipmentâ€™s

The Rising Agricultural Innovations As Well As Farming Practices

Favorable Government Guidelines and Policies

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionA High Cost of Product

Availability of Local Brands

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Emerging Demand from Developing Regions

