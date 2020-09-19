Machine Tools Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2025

The global Machine Tools market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Machine Tools market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Machine Tools market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Machine Tools market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Machine Tools market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Machine Tools market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
Yamazaki Mazak
Trumpf
Komatsu
JTEKT
AMADA
Doosan Machine Tools
DMG MORI
Okuma
HYUNDAI WIA
Makino
Schuler
FFG/MAG
GF
Grob
Haas Automation
INDEX Group
Krber AG
Gleason
Brother Industries
CHIRON Group
Shenyang Group
DMTG
Machining Centers
Turning Machines
Grinding Machines
Electrical Discharge Machines
The top types of machine tools mainly include machining centers (41.7%), turning machines (33.9%), grinding machines (8.1%), electrical discharge machines (3.4%), etc.
Machinery Manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace & Defense
Others
