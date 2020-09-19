Metal Manufacturing Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

Industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labor costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending. According to KPMG report, 42% executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

The metals manufacturing market consists of sales of metals by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businessess; and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminum production and processing.

The global metal manufacturing market is expected to decline from $3570.2 billion in 2019 to $3117.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $3915.3 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned: Arcelor Mittal; POSCO; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal; JFE; TATA Steel Group

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the metal manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Metal Manufacturing market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metal manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy Manufacturing; Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing; Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing; Foundries; Steel Product Manufacturing

2) By End Use: Construction; Manufacturing; Others

