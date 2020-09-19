Metal Valve Market Research Technology Outlook 2020-2025

Companies in this market have moved towards metal additive manufacturing due to increased consumer demand for lightweight, faster, and fuel-efficient automobiles that in turn drive the market for metal valves. There is a growing demand in countries such as Germany, Japan, China and India. Increased investments towards metal additive manufacturing technology has led to process improvements and fall in production costs.

The metal valve market consists of the sales of industrial valves, fluid power valves and hose fittings, plumbing fixture fittings and trim, and/or other metal valves and pipe fittings, by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce one or more of these types of metal valves.

The global metal valve market is expected to decline from $268.9 billion in 2019 to $235.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $290.9 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned: Crane; Mueller Water Products; The AVK Group; Emerson Electric Co; Parker Hannifin

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059092/metal-valve-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-industrial-valve-fluid-power-valve-and-hose-fitting-plumbing-fixture-fitting-and-trim-other-metal-valve-and-pipe-fitting-2-by-end-user-industry-chemicals-marine-construction-mining-oil-gas-others-3-by-product-pressure-reducing-valves-safety-relief-valves-control-valves-globe-valves-plug-valves-gate-valves-ball-valves-butterfly-valves-diaphragm-valves-other-valves-covering-crane-mueller-water-products-the-avk-group-emerson-electric-co-parker-hannifin/inquiry?Source=primefeed&Mode=47

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the metal valve? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Metal Valve market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metal valve market, and compares it with other markets .

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059092/metal-valve-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-industrial-valve-fluid-power-valve-and-hose-fitting-plumbing-fixture-fitting-and-trim-other-metal-valve-and-pipe-fitting-2-by-end-user-industry-chemicals-marine-construction-mining-oil-gas-others-3-by-product-pressure-reducing-valves-safety-relief-valves-control-valves-globe-valves-plug-valves-gate-valves-ball-valves-butterfly-valves-diaphragm-valves-other-valves-covering-crane-mueller-water-products-the-avk-group-emerson-electric-co-parker-hannifin?Source=primefeed&Mode=47

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Industrial Valve; Fluid Power Valve And Hose Fitting; Plumbing Fixture Fitting And Trim; Other Metal Valve And Pipe Fitting

2) By End User Industry: Chemicals; Marine; Construction; Mining; Oil & Gas; Others

3) By Product: Pressure Reducing Valves; Safety/Relief Valves; Control Valves; Globe Valves; Plug Valves; Gate Valves; Ball Valves; Butterfly Valves; Diaphragm Valves; Other Valves

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]