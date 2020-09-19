Grain Products Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

Flour milling companies are using NIR analyzers to improve production efficiency. Near Infrared (NIR) analyzer is an analytical instrument used to determine moisture, protein, fat and other parameters in a food sample. NIR analyzers used in flour mills analyze wheat and flour for moisture, protein and ash content. NIR analyzers monitor the grain in all the steps of a milling process and give real-time access to quality control parameters. This helps in minimizing manufacturing errors, downtimes and rejections, thus improving flour quality and consistency. For example, Castle Mill, a UK-based flour milling company is using NIR analyzers to control flour milling process.

The grain products manufacturing market consists of sales of grain products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mill flour meal from grains or vegetables, prepare flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice and produce malt from barley, rice and other grains. The companies in the grain products industry process raw materials into grain products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The global grain products market is expected to grow from $346.8 billion in 2019 to $358.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $449.1 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned: Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredion Incorporated; Malteurop Groupe; GrainCorp Malt; China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

Regional Analysis For Grain Products Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Grain Products Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the grain products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Grain Products market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider grain products market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Flour, Rice And Malt Manufacturing; Other Grain Products Manufacturing

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Others

