Forging And Stamping Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

Robotic automation systems are one of the major trends in metals stamping industry. Robotic automation systems are being implemented by the companies to improve safety and quality, reduce costs, and increase productivity. FANUC, Motoman, KUKA and ABB are the major suppliers of Robotic automation systems.

The forging and stamping market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing forgings from purchased metals; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal stamped and spun products (except automotive, cans, coins); and manufacturing powder metallurgy products.

The global forging and stamping market is expected to decline from $259.2 billion in 2019 to $222.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $258.9 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned: Magna International; ThyssenKrupp; Martinrea International; Harvey Vogel Manufacturing; Alcoa

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the forging and stamping? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Forging And Stamping market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider forging and stamping market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Iron And Steel Forging; Nonferrous Forging; Custom Roll Forming; Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing; Metal Crown, Closure, And Other Metal Stamping

2) By End User Industry: Automotive; Construction; Food & Beverage Packaging; Machinery; Metal Products; Others

