Dairy Alternatives Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

The global dairy alternatives market is expected to grow from $19.27 billion in 2019 and to $19.67 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.08%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $26.86 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 10.94%.

The dairy alternatives market consists of sales of dairy alternative products and related services. Dairy alternatives are food & beverages that are used as a substitute for dairy products. These products are extracted from plants including cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almond), and other grains (teff, quinoa). The dairy milk alternatives include soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk, cheese substitutes comprise soft cheese and hard cheese, butter alternatives such as nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, and cultured vegan butter.

Companies Mentioned: Tate & Lyle; CP Kelco Inc.; SunOpta Inc.; The Whitewaves Food Company (US); Organic Valley (US)

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the dairy alternatives market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Dairy Alternatives Market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider dairy alternatives Market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered: 1) By Product Type: Non-dairy Milk; Butter; Cheese; Yogurts; Ice cream; Others 2) By Source: Almond; Soy; Oats; Hemp; Coconut; Rice; Others 3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets; Health Food stores; Pharmacies; Convenience Stores; Online stores; Others

