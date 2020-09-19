Connected Cars Market Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The global connected cars market is expected decline from $73.17 billion in 2019 and to $70.51 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.63%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $109.92 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 15.95%.

The connected cars market consists of sales of connected cars and related services. Connected cars are cars empowered with internet access and local area network which helps to communicate with other vehicles. These cars have wide range of sensors that transmits and receives signals by the manufacturers in conjunction with the services to enhance consumer experience with the real time interaction of the vehicles. These cars can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones and allows the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car.

Companies Mentioned: Robert Bosch GmbH; Ford Motor Company; BMW; Audi AG; General Motors

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the connected cars? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Connected Cars global market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider connected cars market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered: 1) By Product Type: Embedded; Tethered; Integrated; Others

2) By Services: Driver Assistance; Safety; Entertainment; Well-Being; Vehicle Management; Mobility Management; Others

3) By Application: Navigation; Infotainment; Telematics

