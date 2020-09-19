Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

Cigarette manufacturers are offering innovative cigarettes such as smokeless cigarettes as an alternative to conventional cigarettes. Smokeless cigarettes do not burn the tobacco; instead, heat the tobacco just enough to create a smokeless vapour that imparts the flavour of tobacco. They are less harmful and can also help people to quit smoking altogether. In 2016, Philip Morris International, the worlds largest cigarette and Tobacco Company, launched iQOS smokeless cigarettes.

The cigarettes, cigars & cigarillos market consists of sales of cigarettes, cigars & cigarillos by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cigarettes, bidis, cigars, cigarillos and other rolled-cigarette products.

The global cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos market is expected to decline from $243.4 billion in 2019 to $241.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $266.9 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned: Altria Group Inc; Imperial Brands; Habanos S A; Swisher International Inc; British American Tobacco

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Cigarettes; Cigars And Cigarillos

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Others

3) By Flavour: Tobacco/No Flavour; Flavored

4) By Product: Low Tar; High Tar

5) By Category: Mass Cigar; Premium Cigar

