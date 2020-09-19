Building Finishing Contractors Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

Building Finishing Contractors are increasingly using digital technologies such as smart phones, RFID tagging and software to improve labor productivity, safety and cost control. Mobile phones help workers to share information on jobsites and file reports about the building progress. RFID tagging is used for material handling and to track field personnel. For example, MaxCon Software is specifically designed for roofing contractors. Mobile apps such as Red-Trac, Labor Sync and Timesheet Mobile provide construction-specific services to contractors.

The building finishing contractors market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake the specialty trades needed to finish buildings. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. Building finishing contractors include drywall and insulation contractors, painting and wall covering contractors, flooring contractors, tile and terrazzo contractors, finish carpentry contractors and other building finishing contractors. The work performed includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

The global building finishing contractors market is expected to decline from $1158.5 billion in 2019 to $1146.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1398.6 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned: APi Group Inc; Performance Contracting Group Inc; Cleveland Construction Inc; Irex Corp of Lancaster

Regional Analysis For Building Finishing Contractors Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Building Finishing Contractors Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Description:Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the building finishing contractors? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Building Finishing Contractors market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the markets historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider building finishing contractors market, and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Drywall And Insulation Contractors; Painting And Wall Covering Contractors; Flooring Contractors; Tile And Terrazzo Contractors; Finish Carpentry Contractors; Other Building Finishing Contractors

2) Residential Building Construction: Residential Building Construction; Nonresidential Building Construction; Utility System Construction; Others

3) By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies; Independent Contractors

4) By Mode: Online; Offline

