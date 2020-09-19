United States Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2025

With having published myriads of reports, United States Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.
The United States Smart Agriculture/Farming market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Smart Greenhouse
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Smart Agriculture/Farming market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors.
The key players covered in this study
Ag Leader Technology
AgJunction, Inc.
AGCO Corporation
Agribotix LLC
Argus Control Systems Ltd.
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
BouMatic Robotic B.V.
CropMetrics LLC
CNH Industrial
CLASS
CropZilla Software, Inc.
DICKEY-john Corporation
Drone Deploy
DeLaval International AB
Deere and Company
Farm Edge, Inc.
Grownetics, Inc.
GEA Group
Gamaya
Granular, Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc.
SST Development Group, Inc.
Trimble, Inc.
The Climate Corporation
Topcon Corporation
