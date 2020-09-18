2020-2025 NEW STRATEGIC REPORT ON SPEECH ANALYTICS MARKET BY VERINT SYSTEMS, GENESYS, HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

The Speech Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Speech analytics solutions helps users to identify the insights, sentiment and meanings within conversation, which provides enterprises mainly its customer interaction centers various strategic benefits for their businesses. Speech analytics solutions and services are experiencing an increasing adoption trends among various industry domains and verticals as it provides them ability to take rational business decisions. It also helps enterprises to improve on their operational efficiency, agility and to achieve competitive edge in today’s highly competitive environment.

Some of the key players operating in the global speech analytics market are NICE Systems, Verint Systems, Genesys, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, CallMiner, Voci Technologies, Almawave, Avaya, ZOOM International, Calabrio

The Speech Analytics Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Speech Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Speech Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

