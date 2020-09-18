ONCHOCERCIASIS TREATMENT MARKET IS THRIVING WITH RISING LATEST TRENDS BY 2027 | TOP PLAYERS-MERCK & CO., INC, PAR PHARMACEUTICAL, TAJ PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED,SANOFI

A market research study or revision carried out in this Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to take up to outshine the rivals. This Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market analysis report considers various factors that have direct or indirect effect on the growth of business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry. This wide-ranging Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Marketresearch report proves to be a backbone for the success of business in any niche.

Market Analysis: Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market

Onchocerciasis treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Increase in collaboration between the research foundation and companies as well as emerging market are the key factors escalating the market growth.

Major Market Players:

The major market players in the onchocerciasis treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc, Par Pharmaceutical, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mayne Pharma Group Limited,Sanofi, Delta Pharma Limited, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, MEDICINES DEVELOPMENT LIMITED, Celgene Corporation among others.

Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market By Treatment (Medication, Supportive Care and Surgery), Drugs (Ivermectin, Moxidectin and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Competitive Analysis:

Onchocerciasis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of onchocerciasis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2018, MEDICINES DEVELOPMENT LIMITED, a not-for-profit Australian biopharmaceutical company received the U.S FDA approval for Moxidectin, macrocyclic lactone anthelmintic medicine for the treatment of patients with onchocerciasis. This is the first new U.S FDA-approved treatment for the disease in the last 20 years. This approval will provide the potential treatment options for the patients with onchocerciasis.

In August 2017, Bayer AG is developing emodepside (BAY 44-4400), a cyclodepsipeptide drug for the treatment of patients with onchocerciasis. It is currently in phase l clinical trial. If trial successful, it will provide potential treatment options for patients suffering from onchocerciasis across the globe.

Market Definition: Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market

Onchocerciasis is also known as river blindness and heterogeneous group of neglected tropical disease. This disease is caused by the infection of filarial worm called as Onchocerca volvulus that can lead to serious issues in eye and skin. This filarial worm breeds in the rivers and steam. The person affected by this devastating condition experience itching, bumps under the skin and blindness. It is more prevalent in remote areas.

Market Drivers

Rising number of strategic partnerships to scoop out the best of emerging medications or drugs is driving the market growth

Increased R&D spending by big pharma and emerging players is accelerating the market growth

Expanded indications for approved drugs and rising competition between companies producing drugs for same indications is boosting the market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure is driving the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people about onchocerciasis in remote areas is restraining the market growth

Adverse effects associated with drugs administered is hampering the market in near future

Inadequate reimbursement and lack of availability of skilled professionals is also hampering the market growth

Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Onchocerciasis treatment market is segmented of the basis of treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

On the basis of treatment, the onchocerciasis treatment market is segmented as medication, supportive care and surgery

Based on drugs, the onchocerciasis treatment market is segmented as livermectin, moxidectin and others

Based on the route of administration, the onchocerciasis treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral

Based on the distribution channel, the onchocerciasis treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retailers and retail pharmacy

Based on end-users, the onchocerciasis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Onchocerciasis Treatment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Onchocerciasis Treatment market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

