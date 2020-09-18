Torque Sensors Market Statistics Shows Revolutionary growth in Coming decade | ABB,  Crane electronics,  FUTEK Advanced

The Global Torque Sensors Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

ABB, Crane electronics, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Applied Measurements, Honeywell International, Kistler Holding, Sensor Technology, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik, Norbar Torque Tools, Infineon Technologies

Definition:

The torque sensor is also called as torque transducer or torque meter, is an electronic device designed for recording or measuring torque on any rotating systems such as the gearbox, transmission, rotor, motor engine, cap torque tester, and others. The rapidly growing automotive sector is supplementing the growth of the market due to its wide application in the automotive sector such as measuring torque in advanced high-performance vehicles, Electric Power Steering (EPS) Systems and others. Increasing adoption of torque sensors in the collaborative robots and high adoption of electric power steering (eps) systems have been acting as a driver for the market. However, low dependability of accessible torque sensors in high-end applications, high initial investment and lack of skilled labor are the limiting factors for the market.

The Global Torque Sensors Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Motor Power Detection, Pump Power Detection, Car and Shipping Power Detection, Viscometer, Laboratory, Qualitative Inspect Branch, Other), Mechanical Configuration (Flange Style, Shaft Style), Product Type (Rotary Torque Sensor (Contact-Based, Noncontact-Based), Reaction Torque Sensor, Magnetoelastic Torque Sensors, Optical Torque Sensors, Surface Acoustic Wave Torque Sensors, Others), End User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others (Agriculture, Mining, and Medical)), Sensor Type (Static, Dynamic)

Market Trends:

An Evolution of New Torque Measurement Technologies such as Non-Contact Torque Sensors and Wireless Sensors

Increasing Adoption of Torque Sensors in the Collaborative Robots

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand from Automotive Sector due to the Requirement of Advanced High-Performance Vehicles

Increasing Importance of Torque Measurement in Many industrial and Automotive Application

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

From the regional perspective of Global Torque Sensors market:

The report assesses the regional terrain of Global Torque Sensors market and bifurcates it into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

It offers qualitative as well as quantitative data regarding the growth rate of every geography listed.

Emphasizing on the competitive scenario of the Global Torque Sensors market:

The report offers vital data pertaining to the competitive framework which includes companies such as

It analyses the production rates as well as the revenues accrued by each company, while summarizing the products offered by the company.

Moreover, it highlights the market share that each firm account for.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Torque Sensors Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Torque Sensors Market Competition

Torque Sensors Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Torque Sensors Market have also been included in the study.

