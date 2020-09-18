Massive Growth of Robotic Technology Market by 2027 Leading Players Like ABB, DENSO Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

An increase in the necessity for safety and automation in organizations and the availability of affordable, energy-efficient robots are the major factors driving the growth of the robotics technology market. Additionally, a rise in labor & energy costs and growing usage of robotics technology in different industry verticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotics technology market.

Leading Robotic Technology Market Players:

ABB, DENSO Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, St?ubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Robotics technology is the intersection of engineering, technology, and science for offering machines called robots, which are utilized to repeat human actions. The main objective of the robotics technology is to improve the performance of the association and to give a better outcome. The robotics technology finds its varied range of applications in different industry verticals, which include domestic, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and others.

The “Global Robotic Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the robotic technology market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of robotic technology market with detailed market segmentation by component, robots type, application. The global robotic technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robotic technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the robotic technology market.

The global robotic technology market is segmented on the basis of component, robot type, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, service. On the basis of robot type, the market is segmented as traditional industrial robots, cobots, professional service robots, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and defense, media and entertainment, logistics, others.

