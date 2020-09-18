Cloud Computing Market May See a Big Move | AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle

HTF MI presents an in-depth overview of the Global Cloud Computing Market Study, detailing the latest product / industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2025. Market research is categorized as a key area to accelerate marketization. The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle, Vmware, DELL, EMC. The list of companies in the coverage are selected using NAICS standards.

Get Access to PDF Sample of Global Cloud Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2672268-global-cloud-computing-market

The global Cloud Computing market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to growth in requirement for delivering enhanced customer experience, increased automation and agility, and increased cost-savings and return on investment. Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. The implementation of cloud services to support flexible access to enterprise resources by the employees is slated to act as a major driver for the growth of the global cloud computing market. “The worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 17.5 percent in 2019 to total USD 214.3 billion, up from USD 182.4 billion in 2018, according to Gartner, Inc.” According to the study, 90 percent of companies are using the cloud. Amazon’s cloud computing division has been the leader in the cloud industry market for several years now. When it was launched in 2006, it provided only one service. Now the company offers more than 140 services to its clients. SaaS remains the largest segment in cloud computing, IaaS is picking up speed, in terms of revenue.

The Global Cloud Computing is segmented by:

By Product Types: , Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Application/ End-user: Government, Small and Medium sized enterprises & Large enterprises

Regional Markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

List of Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle, Vmware, DELL, EMC

Does Study provides Latest Impact on Market due to COVID & Slowdown?

Yes study have considered a chapter on Impact Analysis and this 2020 Edition of the report provides detailed analysis and its impact on growth trends and market sizing to better understand current scenario. 2) How companies are selected or profiled in the report?

List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes “Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle, Vmware, DELL, EMC”. Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of atleast 50 to 100 companies having greater topline value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc. 3) Is it possible to narrow down business segments by Application of this study?

Yes, depending upon the data availability and feasibility check by our Research Analyst, further breakdown in business segments by end use application in relation to type can be provided (If applicable) by Revenue Size or Volume*. 4) What is the base year of the study? What time frame is covered in the report

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated] ** We will also include opportunities to utilize in micro markets that stakeholders can invest in, detailed analysis of key competitors and key services. **

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2672268-global-cloud-computing-market

Global Cloud Computing Market What to expect from this report:

– Focused Study on “Niche” Strategy and Market Development & penetration Scenario

– Analysis of M&As, Partnership & JVs in Global Cloud Computing Industry in United States & Other Emerging Geographies

– Top 10 Global Cloud Computing Companies in Global Market Share Analysis: Leaders and Laggards in 2017, 2019

– Gain strategic insights on competitor information to formulate effective R&D moves

– Identify emerging players and create effective counter-strategies to outpace competitive edge

– Identify important and diverse product types/services offering carried by major players for market development

and many more ……….

Browse for Full Report synopsis at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2672268-global-cloud-computing-market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: Global Cloud Computing MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market Entropy

• Market segmentation analysis

• Market characteristics

PART 06: Global Cloud Computing MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market size and forecast

• Market sizing

PART 07: Global Cloud Computing MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Segmentation

• Market opportunity

• Comparison

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET DYNAMICS: DRIVERS, TRENDS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

Buy Single User License of Global Cloud Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2672268

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter