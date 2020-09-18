Expected a Drastic Growth in Aviation Fuel Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

The global aviation fuelmarket sizewas valued at $179.2billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $238.5 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026. Aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. The additives used in aviation fuel reduce the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most of the military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower the operational cost.

Some of the key players of Aviation Fuel Market:

Bp p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sinopec Group, Total SA, and Oman Oil Company SAOC

The Global Aviation Fuel Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Fuel Type:

Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, JP 5, JP 8, Avgas, and Biofuels

Segmentation by Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aviation Fuel market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Aviation Fuel market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

